TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XRP bears tighten grip as retail activity slows

  • XRP extends its correction below $2.18 support amid a sell-off gripping crypto majors.
  • XRP faces increasing downside risks amid neutral retail activity.
  • Whale-to-exchange transactions cool down in November after a significant spike in October.
XRP bears tighten grip as retail activity slows
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) edges lower, trading below $2.18 at the time of writing on Friday. The sell-off has affected most major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), which hovers above $100,000 and Ethereum (ETH), trading below $3,250.

Several attempts to sustain price recovery have failed, resulting in losses. The sticky risk-off sentiment can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty amid the extended United States (US) government shutdown, low retail activity and a lack of significant price catalysts within the ecosystem, among other factors.

XRP retail activity slows as sellers tighten grip 

XRP retail activity remains in the neutral zone following the October 10 aggressive sell-off, which resulted in the largest single-day liquidation event in the crypto market. At least $19 billion was wiped out, leaving traders counting losses and investors demoralised. 

The Neutral zone, as observed in CryptoQuant’s chart below, indicates that retail investors have retreated to the sidelines until sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market improves. Conversely, neutral conditions also suggest that XRP is approaching a potential bottom, with buy-the-dip opportunities emerging.

XRP Ledger Spot Retail Activity | CryptoQuant 

Meanwhile, whale-to-exchange (Binance) transactions have significantly declined over the past week, following several spikes in October. Roughly 800 transactions of this nature have been recorded on Friday, down from approximately 49,000 on October 25 and 44,000 on October 11.

Investors transfer their assets to exchanges intending to trade or sell. Hence, spikes in whale-to-exchange transactions often precede heightened volatility. Fewer whales sending XRP to exchanges decreases potential selling pressure, which could pave the way for a steady recovery.

XRP Ledger Whale-Exchange Transactions – Binance | Source: CryptoQuant

Technical outlook: XRP bears tighten their grip

XRP has given back intraday gains after topping out at $2.23 on Friday, resulting in an extended drawdown below $2.18. The daily chart shows that sellers have the upper hand, particularly with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling to 35, from 42 on Wednesday.

Investors will likely remain bearish heading into the weekend, citing a sell signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator since Tuesday. Sentiment may remain bearish as long as the blue line holds below the red signal line and the indicator continues to edge lower.

XRP/USDT daily chart

A Death Cross is a bearish pattern, which occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses below a longer-term one. From the daily chart above, the 50-day EMA at $2.58 is on the verge of crossing below the 200-day EMA, bolstering the bearish outlook

Still, if bulls seek exposure by buying the dip, XRP could resume its uptrend, targeting highs above the confluence of the 200-day and 50-day EMAs at $2.58.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after losing over 7% so far this week, as bearish sentiment continues to weigh on the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) finds support around a key level while Ripple (XRP) faces rejection from crucial resistance.

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Filecoin (FIL), Dash (DASH), and Tezos (XTZ) are spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Filecoin leads the rally with 50% gains, while Dash rebounds from the $100 mark and Tezos marks a falling wedge pattern breakout. 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum (ETH) has resumed its downtrend, trading below $3,300 at the time of writing on Thursday. The bearish outlook mirrors Bitcoin's (BTC) intraday decline below $102,000. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.