TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP price declines, volume increases

XRP price declines, volume increases
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $1.95 at the time of writing on Friday, falling from $2.13 and marking a 8.72% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 32.25% to hit $8,077,682,558.62. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 15.18% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $117,324,137,806.13.

In the last 24 hours, Zcash, Ripple USD and TrueUSD rallied, emerging as top gainers while Canton, NEAR Protocol, Virtuals Protocol declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continue to crash as market bears take control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continue to crash as market bears take control

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) continued their downward trajectory on Friday, slipping more than 8%, 9% and 10% respectively so far this week.BTC slips below $86,000, Ethereum falls under $2,900, and XRP drops below $2, highlighting a deepening correction as bearish momentum gains co
Strategy risks $8.8 billion in outflows as MSCI exclusion could force its stock out of major indices

Strategy risks $8.8 billion in outflows as MSCI exclusion could force its stock out of major indices

Strategy's steep decline is more about fears that MSCI may remove the company from its index than about crypto prices, according to JP Morgan. JP Morgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou noted that Strategy's recent underperformance stems from growing anxiety over a potential MSCI exclusion rather than Bitcoin price movements.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Ether under pressure at $2,850 support as FG Nexus sells nearly 11,000 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: Ether under pressure at $2,850 support as FG Nexus sells nearly 11,000 ETH

FG Nexus, an Ethereum treasury company, has begun selling its ETH holdings to buy back shares. The firm bought 3.4 million common shares at an average price of $3.45 per share using proceeds from the sale of 10,922 ETH and a $10 million loan, according to a Q3 update.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.