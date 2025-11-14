XRP price declines, volume increases
Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday, falling from $2.50 and marking a 8.09% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 31.44% to hit $7,682,226,656.53. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 3.06% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $137,974,033,169.69.
In the last 24 hours, Zcash, Maple Finance and Quant rallied, emerging as top gainers while Aerodrome Finance, Story, Aave declined, ranking as top losers in the market.
