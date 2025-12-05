TRENDING:
XRP price declines, alongside decrease in volume

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.09 at the time of writing on Friday, correcting from $2.17 and marking a 3.79% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 2.95% to hit $3,203,738,842.77. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.
XRP gained 5.77% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $125,910,138,548.24.

In the last 24 hours, Zcash, Dash and TRON are the top gainers, Telcoin, Internet Computer, Hyperliquid are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Luna Classic soars 20% as Do Kwon's sentence hearing looms

Luna Classic soars 20% as Do Kwon's sentence hearing looms

Luna Classic surges 20% on Friday, extending its recovery for the fourth consecutive day. Roughly 959 million tokens have been burned in December so far, fueling LUNC's recovery.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.