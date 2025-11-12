XRP price declines, alongside decrease in volume

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday, correcting from $2.45 and marking a 2.25% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 37.39% to hit $3,850,635,324.46. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.

XRP gained 8.30% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $144,227,748,755.47.

In the last 24 hours, Canton, MYX Finance and Decred are the top gainers, Starknet, Soon, official Trump are the top losers.