XRP price declines, alongside decrease in volume

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.23 at the time of writing on Friday, correcting from $2.33 and marking a 4.27% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 12.65% to hit $5,165,674,070.21. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.

XRP gained 10.10% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $133,882,319,115.57.

In the last 24 hours, Filecoin, Internet Computer and Zcash are the top gainers, Decred, OFFICIAL TRUMP, XRP are the top losers.