XRP price declines, alongside decrease in volume
Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.41 at the time of writing on Thursday, correcting from $2.50 and marking a 3.65% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 17.57% to hit $5,563,626,697.01. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.
XRP gained 14.58% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $144,495,406,155.05.

In the last 24 hours, DeXe, Dash and TRON are the top gainers, Bittensor, Aster, PancakeSwap are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines.

Bitcoin Cash risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

Bitcoin Cash risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

Bitcoin Cash trades in red on Thursday after facing rejection from a previously broken trendline earlier this week. On-chain and derivatives data point to further downside, with profit-taking activity increasing and funding rates turning negative.

Bitcoin could retest $100,00 before resuming its upward trend

Bitcoin could retest $100,00 before resuming its upward trend

Bitcoin remains pressured as it hovers near $110,600 on Thursday, testing a key ascending trendline support. The rising geopolitical tensions and renewed US-China trade frictions are weighing on investor sentiment, keeping risk appetite subdued.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.