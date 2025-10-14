XRP price declines, alongside decrease in volume

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.47 at the time of writing on Tuesday, correcting from $2.63 and marking a 5.88% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 16.09% to hit $8,459,163,559.08. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.

XRP gained 16.65% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $148,226,110,639.88.

In the last 24 hours, Synthetix, Story and Celestia are the top gainers, Zcash, Plasma, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance are the top losers.