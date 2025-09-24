Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.86 at the time of writing on Wednesday, correcting from $2.88 and marking a 0.44% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 27.67% to hit $5,431,433,921.13. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors.
XRP gained 5.58% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $171,252,363,547.33.
In the last 24 hours, Aster, Zcash and Immutable are the top gainers, Hyperliquid, 0G, MemeCore are the top losers.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Top Crypto Gainers: ASTER, ZEC, PUMP extend gains in a volatile market
Aster (ASTER), Zcash (ZEC), and Pump.fun (PUMP) survived the volatility in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours to rise as top performers. Aster drives the rally on the back of increased trading volume while a surge in interest in Zcash and the Pump.fun derivatives market fuels the uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP momentum fades, signaling deeper corrections
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) steadied on Wednesday after falling nearly 3%, 6%, and 5% respectively, so far this week. The top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of continued weakness, with fading momentum indicating deeper corrections may be on the horizon.
CFTC unveils plans to allow stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets
US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham announced on Tuesday that the agency will launch an initiative to enable tokenized collateral in derivatives markets, including stablecoins.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.