XRP price could retest $0.371 as this on-chain metric records a huge uptick

- XRP price is consolidating midway through its recent breakout.
- A breakout from this tightening could result in an explosive move to $0.374.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if Ripple loses the $0.316 support level.
XRP price shows a tight consolidation after a recent upswing, indicating that it is building up momentum for its next up-leg. Investors need to be patient and allow Ripple bulls to make their move.
Ripple price remains still
Ripple price had a slow start to its rally on January 1 as it slide 13% and formed a local bottom at $0.300. But XRP has recovered nicely since then. As the altcoin continues to auction at $0.344, investors need to be patient and watch the momentum indicator - Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The RSI is hovering above 50, which means the bulls are defending their stance. Hence, the uptrend is still intact. Therefore, a breakout from this consolidation is likely to result in a move that tags the $0.374 hurdle.
Depending on the momentum, the remittance token could retest the equal highs at $0.397.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Adding credence to the potential upswing is the Active Addresses metric, which has seen a quick uptick in the last few hours. Specifically, the number of 1-hour active addresses has noted a huge increase from 2000 to 17,140.
This sudden uptick indicates that investors are interested in XRP at the current price level. Due to the ongoing consolidation, this spike could indicate accumulation for the remittance token.
XRP 1-hour active addresses
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a sudden drop in Bitcoin price could cause altcoins to slide lower as well. In such a case, if XRP price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.316, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see Ripple slide lower and retest the $0.288 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could retest $0.371 as this on-chain metric records a huge uptick
XRP price is consolidating midway through its recent breakout. XRP price shows a tight consolidation after a recent upswing, indicating that it is building up momentum for its next up-leg. Investors need to be patient and allow Ripple bulls to make their move.
Cardano price prediction: ADA is looking at an 11% rally if it can reclaim this level
Cardano price managed to revive itself after forming two-year lows towards the end of 2022, registering a good start to 2023. The third-generation cryptocurrency still has a shot at initiating recovery, provided it can breach through its almost month-long resistance level.
Can the ApeCoin price retest this support level and then rally?
Apecoin price has rallied by 10% since the start of the new year. The bulls have successfully hurdled the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend for APE is a breach below January’s low at $3.61.
Top 3 Price Prediction: 2023 is a trade-by-trade market, and this one looks bullish
Bitcoin price is putting forth optimistic signals as the peer-to-peer digital currency has risen by 3% since 2023's opening bell. The move north took place after the bulls established a higher pivot point at $16,333 on December 30, compared to the previous bearish attempt.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.