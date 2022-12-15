A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano’s developer IOG is building industry’s first decentralization index, ADA in the red
Cardano’s (ADA) developer, Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), is showing its commitment to building through the crypto winter with its latest partnership with the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicts challenging period after rumors of FTX-like collapse
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, is the target of speculation on crypto Twitter as users raise concerns over similarities with doomed crypto broker FTX.
Crypto.com Coin price continues its decline as pressure builds for 40% nosedive move
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price is seeing its final chances for recruiting new investors and clients to its platform and coin as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end this weekend with the final between Argentina and France.
Ethereum price cracks under pressure as Super Thursday gets underway
Ethereum (ETH) price slid lower Thursday morning after the Fed and its FOMC rate decision fell mostly in line with what markets were expecting, although most analysts retained a more hawkish undertone.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.