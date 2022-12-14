Ripple price fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers

- Ripple price is opening up with a hangover as some gains are being pared back.
- XRP is supported by an important technical element.
- Expect to see price action unfazed until late this evening with the FOMC meeting.
Ripple (XRP) price gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower Consumer Price Index (CPI) print in the US, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given. That was the start of a one-direction move, with equities and cryptocurrencies higher and the US Dollar weakening. Expect a lacklustre trading session until later in the US, when Powell is set to speak.
XRP set to bounce higher if Powell delivers
Ripple price thus will be quite unphased until late in the US trading session when Powell is set to speak. Markets will be moving on the 50bp hike and the guiding opening statement that comes along with it. Once the dust has settled a bit and markets have digested the reasoning in the statement with the dot-plot projections, Powel is due to speak.
XRP looks to jump higher should Powell confirm that inflation is coming down and the Fed can start hiking with smaller increments of 50 basis points. Add to that the possibility of the Fed nearing its pivotal level and set to stop its hiking path, Wednesday's meeting should be supportive for XRP and cryptocurrencies. Expected is a jump toward $0.412 with the monthly pivot and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming into play before targeting $0.4228 to the upside.
XRP/USD daily chart
For now, the 200-day SMA is underpinning the fade at hand and looks to hold. The risk is that once that breaks, XRP could slide further to the downside toward $0.3710 and completely pair back gains from the US inflation number. That would mean that should Powell deliver a hawkish speech and commit to a longer hiking path at 50 basis points, XRP will enter the region near $0.360 and $0.340 in a kneejerk reaction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Forbes joins hands with The Sandbox for an interactive multiplayer metaverse experience
Forbes and The Sandbox enter a strategic partnership to build a metaverse supporting interactive gaming experiences. The Sandbox jumps 3.6% to trade at $0.5746 ahead of the US FOMC decision on the interest rate on Wednesday.
Solana price holds small gains as traders brace for Powell’s make-or-break moment
Solana (SOL) price will depend on every word Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell utters about the current situation in the US economy. Traders will look for the dot-plot curve, any word on quantitative tightening and how big the coming rate hikes will be.
Ripple price fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
Ripple (XRP) price gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower Consumer Price Index (CPI) print in the US, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.
Here’s why Charles Hoskinson believes Dogecoin and Solana could be Cardano side chains in the long term
Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano and blockchain engineering company Input Output Global believes Dogecoin and Solana could theoretically become ADA sidechains.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.