XRP price climbs, volume dips

Ripple (XRP) price gains and trades at $2.03 at the time of writing on Friday, up from $2.01 and marking a 1.32% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume is down 30.38%, as nearly $2,889,529,596.78 in XRP was traded. Typically, a decline in volume is indicative of traders losing interest or waning demand.

XRP gained 2.56% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $122,632,680,875.08.

The top gainers of the last 24 hours are Zcash, Aave and Bittensor and the top losers are Sei, Jupiter and Kaspa.