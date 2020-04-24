  • XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 1.00% on Friday.
  • XRP/USD upside momentum appears to be back with the bulls, running at four straight days of gains. 
  • Next major barrier to the upside is eyed at $0.2000, following the recent $0.1900 breach.

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The bulls are making a solid attempt to break out of a narrowing daily range, as the price is on a run higher. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

A bullish pennant structure is viewable via the 60-minute chart view, subject to a potential breakout north.

Spot rate:                   0.1942

Relative change:       +1.00%

High:                          0.1971

Low:                           0.1926

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1943
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 0.1929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1893
Daily SMA50 0.1811
Daily SMA100 0.2192
Daily SMA200 0.231
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1999
Previous Daily Low 0.1859
Previous Weekly High 0.1962
Previous Weekly Low 0.1741
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1945
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1912
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1859
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1789
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1719
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1999
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2069
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

More Ripple News

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.

More NEO News

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location