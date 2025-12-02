TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP dives 5% despite Ripple's new license to expand crypto payments in Singapore

  • Ripple announced it has secured approval to expand the scope of its payment services in Singapore.
  • The firm's Singapore subsidiary will help broaden its regulated payment offerings in the region.
  • XRP declined by 5% on Monday and is now testing the $2.00 support level.
XRP dives 5% despite Ripple's new license to expand crypto payments in Singapore
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ripple has received expanded regulatory approval from Singapore's Monetary Authority (MAS), allowing the company to widen the scope of its licensed payment services in the country.

Ripple receives green light in Singapore to expand crypto payment service

Ripple has received new regulatory clearance from the MAS to expand the range of services it can provide under its Major Payment Institution license, according to a statement on Monday.

The approval strengthens Ripple's ability to scale its regulated cross-border payments business in Singapore, a market the company views as a core hub for its Asia-Pacific operations.

"With this expanded scope of payment activities, we can better support the institutions driving that growth by offering a broad suite of regulated payment services, bringing faster, more efficient payments to our customers," said Fiona Murray, Ripple Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

The enhanced permissions apply to Ripple Markets APAC Pte, its local Singapore entity, allowing the company to offer a broader set of token-based settlement options, including XRP, its RLU﻿SD stablecoin, and other digital assets.

The update also enables Ripple to deliver additional payment services to banks, fintech companies, and crypto service providers operating within Singapore's regulated financial environment.

"The Asia Pacific region leads the world in real digital asset usage, with on-chain activity up roughly 70% year-over-year. Singapore sits at the center of that growth," Murray added.

Ripple's President Monica Long stated that MAS continues to set a global benchmark for clear and progressive digital asset regulation, adding that innovation accelerates when the rules are well-defined. 

Long noted that the expanded license will allow Ripple to further invest in Singapore and strengthen the payment infrastructure needed for fast, secure, and efficient money movement.

XRP tests $2.00 support after rejection at 20-day EMA

XRP declined by 5% on Monday after seeing a rejection near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which stood as a key resistance all through last week.

The remittance-based token is testing the support near the $2.00 psychological level. A bounce off $2.00 could see XRP retackle the 20-day EMA resistance. However, a decline below $2.00 could see the token find support near $1.60.

XRP/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are trending downward, indicating an increase in bearish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin (LTC) is up 3% by press time on Wednesday amid increased demand for cryptocurrencies with listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as the Vanguard Group has approved third-party ETFs on its platform. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink rises by almost 7% at press time on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK Exchange Traded Fund on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.