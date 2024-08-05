Ripple developments fail to catalyze gains in XRP, altcoin slips under $0.50

- Ripple is preparing for its stablecoin launch as it announces $10 million investment in tokenized US Treasury bills.
- Ripple’s bullish updates have failed to catalyze gains in XRP amidst the market-wide crypto correction.
- XRP hovers around key support at $0.50 as traders await Bitcoin recovery and SEC lawsuit ruling.
Ripple (XRP) shared several key updates in its Q2 2024 report. The bullish updates in the report have failed to catalyze gains in XRP since the altcoin was hit by a market-wide crypto correction that pushed it under psychological support at $0.50.
XRP hovers around $0.50 at the time of writing, down nearly 7% on Monday.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple shares bullish developments, XRP crushed under market-wide correction
- Ripple shares details of its stablecoin, its features and a disclosure that its availability is subject to regulatory approval.
- In its Q2 2024 report published recently, the firm said it expects a “fair approach” and ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
- The judge is expected to rule on the issue of Ripple’s institutional sales of XRP and the settlement or fine to be imposed on the firm for the alleged securities law violation.
- XRP suffered a steep correction in the market-wide bloodbath that pushed Bitcoin under the $50,000 level.
- The crypto market observed $1.06 billion in liquidations within a 24-hour time frame and XRP dipped to $0.44 low, before beginning a recovery.
- XRP is down nearly 7% on the day, and the asset is hovering close to the psychologically important $0.50 level on Monday.
Technical analysis: XRP attempts comeback above $0.50
Ripple broke out of its downward trend on July 13. The altcoin hit a local top of $0.6586 on July 31. Since then the altcoin has suffered a deep correction, down to $0.4319.
Ripple dipped into the imbalance zone between $0.4426 and $0.4425 as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart. The inefficiencies under $0.50 have been filled, meaning Ripple can begin its recovery.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 35.90 close to the oversold zone, meaning there is an opportunity for sidelined traders to enter. XRP could target the $0.60 level in its rally, a 22% gain from the current price.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close under $0.45 support could invalidate the bullish thesis and signal further correction in the altcoin.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
