- Ripple successfully completed recent improvements in the XRP Ledger testnet.
- The testnet has been reset as of August 20, improving efficiency and reducing the cost of running a testnet node.
- XRP rallies to $0.6053 early on Tuesday, back above key psychological support level.
Ripple (XRP) announced the rest of its XRP Ledger blockchain. The XRP Ledger is a decentralized public blockchain that allows for the transfer of native token XRP, fiat and other digital assets.
XRP Ledger testnet has been reset, this improvement boosts efficiency and reduces the cost of running a node, per Ripple’s official announcement.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple resets XRP Ledger testnet, reduces cost for users
- Ripple announced in an official tweet that the XRPL testnet has been successfully reset as of August 20.
- All the accounts, balances and settings have been deleted and the rest improves the efficiency for Testnet users.
- The recent improvement reduces the cost of running a Testnet node.
The XRPL Testnet has been successfully reset as planned today – all Testnet DEX content, accounts, balances, and settings have been deleted. The reset improves efficiency and reduces the cost of running a Testnet node.— RippleX (@RippleXDev) August 19, 2024
Stay tuned for updates on long-term Testnet improvements.… https://t.co/6H3wUPUUHv
- XRP traders are watching recent updates and announcements by Ripple, including the recent partnership announcement with SBI Digital Asset Holdings, Ripple USD stablecoin news and developments in the XRP Ledger.
- The payment remittance firm’s stablecoin is awaiting regulatory approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is not available for trade or purchase at the time of writing.
- Ripple’s XRP Ledger improvements are geared toward boosting its utility and adoption among entities running nodes on the testnet and mainnet.
Technical analysis: XRP back above $0.60
XRP trades above $0.60 on Tuesday. The altcoin is likely to extend gains by 9.17% to $0.66, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the drop from the July 13 top at $0.9380 to the July 5 low of $0.3823.
XRP could face resistance at the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) at $0.6217.
XRP/USDT daily chart
XRP could find support between $0.5800 to $0.5900 in the event of a correction.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto community reacts to rumors Kamala Harris could make SEC Gensler Treasury Secretary
The crypto community reacted to a report on Monday alleging that Kamala Harris will likely nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler as Treasury Secretary if elected. The report accompanies the Democratic National Convention.
Ethereum gas fees hit record lows as ETH attempts historical price move
Ethereum is down over 3% on Monday after posting weak flows across ETH ETFs and record lows in gas fees last week. The decline also coincides with ETH attempting to repeat a historical price move that it experienced in the last two years.
ADA slips out of top 10 cryptos, risk heavy correction as on-chain indicators turn bearish
Cardano slipped out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Monday following a bearish signal across several of its on-chain metrics. ADA has largely underperformed in the current cycle compared to other altcoins, considering its price has been on a five-month decline since mid-March.
XRP Ledger sees big drop in transactions in 2024
Ripple trades at $0.5833 on Monday as the altcoin extends gains and recovers from the crypto market crash in early August. The Ripple stablecoin announcement, the Securities & Exchange Commission vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling and recent research reports published by SBI-owned HashHub are the key market movers for the altcoin this week.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.