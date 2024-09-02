XRP steadies at $0.55 while community argues need for DAO and further decentralization

- XRP Army, community members, and validators debate the need for a DAO for governance on XRP Ledger on X.
- Ripple noted a 25% increase in active addresses in the first two days of September as market participants show interest in altcoin.
- XRP gains over 1.30% on Monday, steadies above $0.55 at the time of writing.
Ripple (XRP) Army constitutes of community members that hold the token and entities that run validator nodes for the altcoin. The community members are currently debating on X the benefits of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the XRP Ledger.
DAOs typically put governance in the hands of the community, which further decentralizes the chain.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple Army debates need for DAO, further decentralization
- XRP community member behind the X handle @DarkhorseDNME4 shared thoughts on further decentralizing the XRP Ledger. The validator behind the X handle @Vet_X0 commented and added insights to the questions raised by the XRP Army member.
- Three key issues are being debated: whether there should be a DAO on the XRP Ledger, whether projects building on the Ledger and issuing tokens should pass on the benefits to token holders, and that XRP holders should gain from the actions of the payment remittance firm or the Ledger.
- A DAO is a digital organization that decentralizes decision-making and governance on a chain, and this would take power away from the payment remittance firm and likely make the future of the Ledger more decentralized.
- XRP Army has supported the firm through its lawsuit with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and celebrated key milestones like the launch of Automated Market Maker (AMM) on XRP Ledger. However, @DarkhorseDNME4 argues there has been little to no value addition in terms of the token’s price, in a recent tweet on X.
As an XRP holder I'm going to give my absolute truth to you @Ripple @bgarlinghouse @JoelKatz @MonicaLongSF @Vet_X0 for the last 2 years here in X I have highlighted, your bot use, your XRP-0, prisma, Your Net neutral ODL transactions, your reliance on Centralised…— ĐΛRKHØRSΞ™ (@DarkhorseDNME4) September 1, 2024
- On-chain data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that Ripple has noted nearly 25% spike in active addresses between August 31 and September 2. The first two days of September recorded a spike in address activity, meaning higher participation from the crypto community and likely an increase in interest among traders.
XRP active addresses (24-hour)
Technical analysis: XRP could extend gains and target $0.6217
XRP is in a multi-month downward trend that started with the July 13, 2023, top of $0.9380. Since then, XRPLedger’s native token extended its decline to the July 5 low of $0.3823. At the time of writing, XRP holds steady above the $0.55 area and could extend gains by 12% to a key resistance level at $0.6217.
XRP has tested $0.6217 as resistance several times between April and August. The psychologically important $0.60 level could act as a resistance for the altcoin in its path to $0.6217.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 44.03, below the neutral level, showing a lack of positive momentum.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close below Sunday’s low of $0.5434 could invalidate the bullish thesis. In that scenario, XRP could sweep liquidity at the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5188 and $0.5785.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovers from last week's slump, but downside bias persists
Bitcoin rises 2% on Monday after losing more than 10% in the past week. CryptoQuant's Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index is falling, suggesting a decrease in investors' interest and activity in Coinbase. US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered outflows last week, and a whale wallet deposited BTC worth more than $240 million in Binance.
XRP Army argues need for DAO, slams Ripple for lack of decentralization
Ripple (XRP) Army constitutes of community members that hold the token and entities that run validator nodes for the altcoin. The community members are currently debating on X the benefits of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the XRP Ledger.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin at risk of further decline, Ethereum recovers to $2,500, XRP holds steady at $0.55
Bitcoin and Ethereum gain ground on Monday after opening September in the red. XRP hovers around $0.55 as pro-crypto attorneys discuss the impact of a possible SEC appeal to the Ripple lawsuit ruling. Cardano rises slightly after successfully completing its Chang Hard Fork network upgrade.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe: On-chain metrics show undervalued valuations amid rising activity
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) prices rise slightly on Monday. The three meme coins’ on-chain activity shows a slowdown in whale activity, while DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE remain undervalued. Traders looking for an entry into the meme coin could open a position in DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE as the assets remain undervalued.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.