Cryptocurrency startup Ternio adds XRP to its debit card

XRP/USD attempts to settle above $0.3000.

Startup Ternio adds XRP support to its debit card Visa BlockCard. Currently, the card supports some other digital assets and stablecoins.

"We asked-you told-we listened. Ternio is excited to announce that Ripple’s XRP is now an accepted currency for use on Blockcard," the team wrote on Twitter.

The company noted that Ripple's XRP would become available within the current week, though the exact date is still unknown. With Terino's Visa BlockCard, XRP holders will be able to use the coin for everyday purchases.

XRP/USD, the technical picture

Looking technically, a sustainable move above $0.30 is what is needed for an e extended recovery towards the next bullish target at $0.3080 ( the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart), closely followed by psychological $0.3100. This barrier is strengthened by a broken upside trendline that served as a support for the best part of October.

On the downside, the initial support is created by the middle line of the Bollinger Band daily at $0.2940. A confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average), SMA100 and the lower line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart at $0.2870 are likely o stop thee sell-off and attract new buyers.

XRP/USD, 4-hour chart



