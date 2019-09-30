  • Monero underperforms the rest of the crypto markets and it moves to the bottom of the technical pattern.
  • Since June XMR/USD has fallen from 120.00 down to 56.000 a massive 53%.

XMR/USD is in a clear downtrend and in around five months has lost a massive 53%.

It does look like XMR is trying to base out but the price is hugging the bottom of the falling wedge pattern.

The relative strength indicator (RSI) is still depressed but is not at oversold levels just yet.

The resistance level that traders are looking out for is the psychological 60 point.

Monero analysis

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 56.3847
Today Daily Change 0.2507
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 56.134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.693
Daily SMA50 75.3667
Daily SMA100 83.0803
Daily SMA200 78.6188
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.9072
Previous Daily Low 54.6958
Previous Weekly High 74.1202
Previous Weekly Low 54.7074
Previous Monthly High 97.8571
Previous Monthly Low 65.9364
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.9226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.6805
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.5841
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.0343
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.3727
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.7955
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.4571
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.0069

 

 

