XLM price targets a rebound towards $0.70 after defending critical support level

- XLM price has been trading above the 26-EMA on the 12-hour chart for the past three weeks.
- Once again, the bulls have defended this point and aim for a significant rebound.
- A key indicator has presented a sell signal on the daily chart, increasing selling pressure.
Stellar climbed above the 26-EMA on the 12-hour chart on January 28 and hasn’t lost the support level since then. In the past 24 hours, the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, but XLM bulls managed to hold the 26-EMA once again, with a significant 27% rebound.
XLM price on its way to $0.70 again as it faces no barriers
On the 12-hour chart, every time XLM price touched the 26-EMA or was close to it, it had a significant rebound in the next 24 hours. Once again, XLM touched the 26-EMA but managed to rebound strongly.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
The only significant resistance level is the previous high of $0.606. A breakout above this point can quickly push XLM price up to $0.71 at the 127.2% Fibonacci level. In the long-term, XLM can even climb towards $0.845 at the 161.8% fib level.
XLM/USD daily chart
However, on the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal that had a lot of continuation with the most recent sell-off. XLM price touched $0.462, the 61.8% level, and $0.41, the 50% fib level. Both of these two levels can be revisited again if the bearish momentum continues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
