​​​​​​​XLM Price Prediction: Stellar’s consolidation nears end as technicals flip massively bullish

- The SuperTrend indicator has flipped bullish, giving a signal to long Stellar.
- The Bollinger Band squeeze points at a possible breakout in the near-term.
- XLM may continue with the breakdown if the MACD indicator dives into the negative region.
Stellar is in the middle of consolidation, following a breakdown from the yearly high of $0.6. Support at $0.3 played a crucial role in ensuring that XLM does not extend the bearish leg. A recovery came into the picture, but XLM’s price action has been limited to under $0.5 for several weeks. Note that the ongoing consolidation is likely to culminate in a massive breakout toward $0.6.
Stellar is moving closer to a breakout
Stellar is trading slightly under the Bollinger Bands’ middle boundary, hence the bearish impulse. Higher support is needed to ensure that XLM resumes the uptrend toward $0.6. The SuperTrend indicator has flipped bullish, giving a signal to traders to go long on XLM.
The SuperTrend indicator suggests to investors when to sell or buy an asset. The buy signal comes into the picture when the indicator turns green and flips under the price.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart also shows the bulls fighting to secure support at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA). On the upside, the 100 SMA limits movement. Trading above this short-term resistance is likely to bolster Stellar and jumpstart it into a trajectory toward $0.6.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth mentioning that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has a negative gradient. If the MACD line (blue) stays under the signal line, we will likely see Stellar continuing with the downtrend back to $0.3. The Bollinger Band constriction can also result in a breakdown as opposed to the expected upswing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bounces as exchanges prepare to re-list it
XRP price has frustrated bearish narratives, despite the legal standoff between Ripple executives and the SEC as well as the delisting or suspension by several crypto exchanges. Still on target to rise 45% from the symmetrical triangle breakout on March 16.
Theta Price Prediction: THETA bulls could vanish as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’
Theta price faces stiff resistance from the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $11.34. Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a “preemptive top” signal, suggesting that the rally might be coming to an end. A decisive daily candlestick close above $11.34 could invoke ...
Ethereum remains vulnerable to downside below $1,725-15 key hurdle
Ethereum bears catch a breather around two-week low. Clear break below one-month-old horizontal area comprising 200-SMA joins downbeat momentum to favor bears. Downward sloping trend line from February 20 adds to the upside barriers.
Tezos price breakout now in doubt as the crypto market bleeds
Tezos (XTZ) price broke out on March 17 with a 9% gain on a 50% increase in average daily volume. It was the type of price action that bulls wanted after the long consolidation along the 50-day SMA. However, over the last five days ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.