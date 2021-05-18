- XLM price is bouncing off the demand zone extending from $0.596 to $0.638 for the third time over the past week.
- If the overall market structure remains neutral or bullish, Stellar could surge 25% $0.831.
- A breakdown of $0.575 will invalidate the bullish outlook and trigger a downtrend.
XLM price is currently indecisive as it bounces off a crucial support area. If the buyers pile up their bid orders, the chances of Stellar surging to new yearly highs are promising.
XLM price faces a decisive moment
XLM price created a demand zone as it surged roughly 30% between May 5 and May 6. This zone helped the buyers recuperate and further propel the remittance token up by 10%. Since this point, XLM price has tested this level twice before shattering it on May 12 during the most recent market sell-off.
However, the buyers seem stubborn and pushed Stellar price above this support area on May 13. Now, this area is being tested again, and investors can expect a bounce that either retests the old swing high at $0.80 or creates a new one at $0.83, which coincides with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level.
This move would establish an uptrend, with three higher highs and two higher lows and set the stage for further upswings.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
While the uptrend scenario seems likely, the demand zone detailed above has already been tested more than twice, so the likelihood of buyers coming to the rescue is very low. Therefore, the bulls’ inability that leads to a decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $0.575 will invalidate the optimistic narrative detailed above.
In that case, investors can expect XLM price to slide 7% to tag the support level at $0.533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polygon sets up new all-time high at $2.18
MATC price shows a bullish bias that has catapulted it to a record level. If the buyers continue to pile up the bid orders, Polygon could slice through the immediate barrier and reenter price discovery mode. However, failure to do so could result in a retracement to the weekly lows.
Cardano finds stiff support above $2
Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.45. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.
Shiba Inu remains at crossroads
SHIB price has been ranging since May 13 but recently dipped into a crucial demand zone. Although Shiba Inu swept below this support area, it has managed to recover despite remaining range-bound.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.