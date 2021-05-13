XLM Price Forecast: Stellar remains indecisive after massive market crash

- XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off.
- If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
- On the other hand, a rejection at this resistance zone will result in a retest of the support level at $0.574.
XLM price suffered a fatal fall as a selling frenzy took over the cryptocurrency market. However, Stellar can still recover and kick-start an uptrend if it clears a crucial level.
XLM price faces a make-or-break moment
On the 4-hour chart, XLM price shows a 15% recovery from the crash as it heads toward the supply zone extending from $0.627 to $0.660. This level is pivotal since breaching it will signify the presence of buyers and convert it into a support that will serve as a platform for the next leg up.
Considering the current indecisive state of the market XLM price does not show a clear bias. Therefore, investors need to wait for Stellar to react to the resistance area mentioned above.
An unsustained close above $0.660 will most likely push XLM price lower. In such a case, investors can expect an 8% downswing to $0.574. A potential spike in selling pressure that breaks down this support floor will result in a 9% downtrend to $0.52.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
Suppose there is a huge inflow of bid orders that produces a massive 4-hour green candlestick that closes well above the supply zone’s upper boundary at $0.660, market participants can expect the remittance token to continue this uptrend.
In that case, XLM price will rise 5% to test the $0.697 level, following which it might climb another 5.8% to retest the recent swing high at $0.738.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
Ethereum Classic gains threatened as market goes into tailspin
Ethereum Classic price crashed nearly 30% as the cryptocurrency market entered a selling spree. A combination of the 100 SMA at $75.45 and support barrier stretching from $72.31 to $81.67 provided a base for Wednesday’s crash.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Uniswap price sharply reverses while Buterin proposes UNI as an oracle token
Uniswap price locked in an ascending channel since February. 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has contained weakness over the last three months. Ethereum creator, Vitalik Buterin, promotes Uniswap’s UNI as a highly secure oracle for a DeFi ecosystem.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.