- XLM price looks ready for a move higher as it bounces off the $0.35 support level for the third time.
- The triple tap setup suggests a move to $0.40 in a conservative scenario and $0.42 in an optimistic outlook.
- A breakdown of the range low at $0.32 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
XLM price has dropped sharply after failing to slice through a crucial resistance level on the daily time frame. The recent drop is the last piece needed to complete a bottom reversal pattern, suggesting investors can expect Stellar to make a comeback.
XLM price to make a comeback
XLM price failed to break above the $0.42 barrier three times over the past month. The recent failure on November 10 led to a 20% downswing and created a swing low at $0.35, which is the third consecutive low since October 30.
The 4-hour price chart is now showing that the remittance token has formed a triple tap setup, also known as a bottom reversal technical formation. Market participants can now expect XLM price to reverse and make a run to the immediate barriers.
The 50% retracement level at $0.37 is the first hurdle Stellar will encounter on the way up. Clearing this level will push it toward $0.40, constituting a 13% advance. In a very bullish case, the upswing could overextend towards $0.42.
While further gains are possible, the short-term bullish outlook is capped at $0.45. Investors should expect a decent correction after XLM price retests $0.42 or $0.45.
Another scenario that traders should expect is a retest of the demand zone, ranging from $0.33 to $0.34 before the reversal occurs.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for XLM price, a breakdown of the said demand zone at $0.33 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In this situation, Stellar will likely revisit the range low at $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price locked in consolidation as ADA bears prepare for further decline
Cardano price action has been uneventful, following a 19% drop from the swing high on November 9. It appears that ADA is now trapped within a consolidation pattern with little incentive to reverse the period of underperformance. Further selling pressure could push the Ethereum-killer down toward $1.75.
SafeMoon price looks to double as it enters high probability reversal zone
SafeMoon price is taking a break from its steady uptrend as it retraces, breaking crucial support barriers. That said, it is not beyond revival. In fact, SAFEMOON is approaching a high probability reversal zone that is likely to end the downtrend and kick-start a new rally.
Ethereum Classic price signals 'buy the dip' before ETC rallies 50%
Ethereum Classic price looks ready for a reversal as it comes close to retesting a crucial support floor. A dip into this area is likely to trigger a reversal in the downtrend and a move into a particular liquidity area.
Senators seek to reverse certain crypto tax provisions in infrastructure package
The United States President, Joe Biden, has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on November 15, which contains new reporting requirements for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.