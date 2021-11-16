Bitcoin (BTC) extended its slide on Nov. 16 as BTC price action returned to test $60,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin finally closes large CME gap
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming down 8% from Monday’s local highs above $66,000.
Bouncing at $60,350 on Bitstamp, the pair nonetheless traded at its lowest since Nov. 6.
As leveraged traders felt the pain, optimism remained that the “shakeout” of positions on derivatives exchanges was nearing completion, with a resumption of upside taking over thereafter.
Bitcoin further managed to close a CME futures gap in place for over a week, a classic move that had been anticipated from the moment the gap appeared.
CME Bitcoin futures 1-hour candle chart showing gap. Source: TradingView
While previous arguments even favored a trip to $59,000, however, the chances of a drop below $60,000 remained at the time of writing.
Trader Peter Brandt, eyeing potential buying opportunities, revealed a desired entry-level of closer to $50,000.
“I am interested in buying BTC around $53,000 and ETH around $4,030,” he said as part of Twitter comments.
He stressed that he was “not a bear” and did not necessarily expect Bitcoin to fall to those levels.
What’s in a month?
Others, meanwhile, zoomed out on BTC, in a month that has been defined by all-time highs and the associated volatility.
A return to monthly support, for example, would still place Bitcoin at $58,000.
“If BTC is to go for a retest attempt of the Monthly level (green)... It would need to break down from this black uptrend line,” fellow trader and analyst Rekt Capital commented on an explanatory chart showing the levels on Monday.
“Losing this trendline would probably confirm that this Monthly retest will happen. Until then, just consolidation volatility.”
BTC/USD 1-day annotated candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter
