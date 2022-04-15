- Zilliqa price stabilizes around the $0.097 to $0.120 demand zone, in preparation for the next leg-up.
- Investors can expect consolidation around the support area to result in a 60% ascent to $0.18.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.097 level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Zilliqa price shows an interesting setup that could generate massive gains for investors. As ZIL bounces off the stable demand zone, another leg-up is likely to originate.
Zilliqa price gives upswing another go
Zilliqa price grew by 503% in roughly two weeks and scaled from $0.038 to set a peak at $0.230. This massive rally began on March 14 but start facing headwinds on March 31 as a result of profit-taking. As a result, the bears took control, leading to a 55% retracement to where it currently trades - $0.113.
A major reason for this capitulation for Zilliqa price was the flash crash in Bitcoin price by late March. The multiplied sell-side pressure has caused ZIL to tag the $0.097 to $0.121 demand zone. As the coiling up continues in this area, sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up are likely to step. Therefore, a resurgence of buying pressure will is likely to trigger another rally.
The $0.179 is the only hurdle that is noteworthy and will be obtained after a 60% ascent from the current position.
ZIL/USDT 1-day chart
Although, things are looking sketchy for altcoins due to the uncertain nature of Bitcoin price, a daily candlestick close below the $0.097 level will invalidate the $0.038 to $0.230 demand zone. This move would also create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In this situation, Zilliqa price is likely to crash lower and fill the $0.097 to $0.050 fair value gap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
