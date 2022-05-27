- Solana price has been on a downtrend for more than six months, but things are changing for the better.
- A bullish divergence ‘buy signal’ could trigger a 60% ascent in SOL to $66.19.
- A daily candlestick close below $36.98 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price shows an interesting divergence on the high time frame chart that could kick-start a much needed swing rally. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to SOL, which could allow patient buyers to capitalize on this opportunity.
Solana price ready for a quick run-up
Solana price has crashed 86% since its all-time high at $261.57 on November 6, 2021. This downswing is the same for altcoins, which have taken a massive haircut. Regardless, a trend line can be drawn connecting two lower lows for SOL, suggesting the possibility of a support trend line.
However, a much closer look at the recently formed swing lows on May 12 and May 26, suggests the potential for a bullish divergence. This technical formation contains an asset producing lower lows while the momentum indicator produces higher lows.
For Solana price, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has set up higher lows, while the SOL has created lower lows. This setup resolves in a way that allows the underlying asset’s market value to rise.
Therefore, investors can expect Solana price to do the same. Considering the bullish flip in Bitcoin price and the possibility of a move to $35,000, investors can expect SOL to piggyback off the BTC’s bullishness and tag the range low at $66.19, indicating a 60% ascent.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Solana price continues to descend, it will undo the bullish divergence outlook. In such a case, if SOL produces a daily candlestick close below $36.98, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL. In this case, Solana price could crash to $21.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin continues to fall as bears aim for $5.00
ApeCoin exhibits full bearish control. A drop towards the $5.00 target is a high probability occurrence in the near future. ApeCoin price is still following the macro technicals forecasting a $2.00 target. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $13.50.
Why Binance Coin price could wipe out all gains made this month
Binance Coin price could be setting up for a plummet back to $217. Binance Coin price has breached the ascending parallel channel to start this Friday's trading session. This week, it was mentioned that the future for BNB price was highly dependent on the directional breakout from the channel.
Safemoon price has rallied 80% in a week, here’s what could happen next
Safemoon price has displayed impressive strength within the crypto market. There is no evidence at the current time suggesting an end to the current uptrend move. Safemoon price continues to follow the technicals predicted two weeks ago.
Will Cardano price finally show its cards?
ADA price is losing bearish momentum. Cardano price is preparing for a retest of $0.80. Still, jumping in early might be too risky. Traders should wait for confirmation signals. Cardano price is on intraday traders’ radar as the digital asset could be setting up for a large rally into $0.80.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.