- Shiba Inu price is hovering between $0.0000095 to $0.0000119, showing no signs of breaking out.
- However, investors should keep an eye out for a quick run-up that sweeps the $0.0000119 and $0.0000130 levels for liquidity.
- A breakdown of the $0.0000095 support level could trigger a 13% crash to $0.0000082.
Shiba Inu price is stuck in limbo as it consolidates above a stable support level. Due to the presence of inefficiency to the downside, any upside movement comes with an inherent risk of a reversal.
Shiba Inu price in a tough spot
Shiba Inu price set a range extending from $0.0000071 to $0.0000119 as it rallied 68% between June 18 and June 21. This impressive rally attempted to continue higher but failed to conclusively breach the previous swing high and created equal highs at $0.0000119.
While many altcoins followed a similar path, SHIB failed to retrace lower and fill the Fair Value Gap (FVG) aka an inefficiency created during the initial run-up, extending from $0.0000082 to $0.0000095. Instead, Shiba Inu price bounced off the $0.0000095 support level and is stuck trading above it.
Therefore investors need to be careful of a run-up that pushes higher as it could reverse to fill this FVG. However, if the Shiba Inu price heads lower and bounces off the $0.0000082 support level first, then any upswing that emerges after would be free from a quick reversal.
In such a case, market participants can expect SHIB to retest the $0.0000119 and $0.0000130 levels.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking on the fence for Shiba Inu price, investors should note the altcoin is in the safe zone as long as it holds above the $0.0000082 support level. A four-hour candlestick close below $0.0000071 will invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low.
In such a case, Shiba Inu price could crash 15% and revisit the $0.0000060 foothold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back.
Investors can expect big moves from Tezos’ XTZ due to this…
Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.