- Solana price has broken and closed above critical resistance zones.
- The $100 value area continues to vex bulls as SOL finds it difficult to maintain any close above it.
- A small pullback over the weekend may be necessary to generate further momentum higher.
Solana price has made very strong moves over the past two weeks, increasing over 33% from last Monday’s open. However, profit-taking and pullbacks are a normal part of any trend and should be expected.
Solana price to retest the $92 value area before beginning its next run past $100
Just two weeks ago, Solana price was up against the strongest cluster of resistance on its chart – and one of the strongest clusters of resistance out of any top ten market cap cryptocurrency. The levels that Solana price had to surpass were:
1. The Tenkan-Sen.
2. The Kijun-Sen.
3. The bottom of the linear regression channel.
4. The bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A).
5. 2022 Volume Point Of Control.
6. 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Bulls successfully pushed Solana price above and closed above those levels. Thankfully, for bulls, most of those prior resistance zones have created a substantial price range of support, specifically at the $92 area where the Kijun-Sen, Tenkan-Sen, Senkou Span A, and the 50% Fibonacci retracement. So the pullback here shouldn’t be viewed as a sign of weakness but a possible sign of strength.
SOL/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If Solana price bulls want to prove that the breakout was valid and authentic, a return to the breakout zone is essential in establishing an honest breakout. If not, bears will return to the 2022 lows near $75. If support is found near $92, SOL’s next resistance zone doesn’t show until $110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
