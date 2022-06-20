- ApeCoin price bears some low-hanging fruit on the topside.
- APE price still trades in a compassionate environment.
- Only very disciplined traders will make money from this trade and navigate these difficult times.
ApeCoin (APE) price action could be bearing some low-hanging fruit with roughly 16% of gains in the making as APE price claws back to $4.889. That comes as the aftershock of the Bitcoin correction triggers broad buying across the cryptoverse this morning. Traders should be careful, however, as the current market conditions do not provide a supportive backdrop to dip-buying.
APE price bears some low-hanging fruit
ApeCoin price holds some nice gains for traders that act disciplined once profit targets to the upside have been reached. APE price could make 16% gains as a return to the upside elicits some broad buying interest in cryptocurrencies this Monday, as investors jump on low prices. Although this looks lucrative and a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity, risks stemming from current global market dynamics focusing on inflation and recession worries have yet to be resolved.
APE price thus retains some limited upside potential. Traders need to keep in mind where the red descending trend line and the historic pivotal level at $4.89 come close and intersect to the upside, as this will be a key resistance level to watch. Add to this that the dollar’s strength is coming off a bit and there is room for a rally towards the aforesaid level, booking 16% gains before a firm rejection which could push price-action back to the down towards $2.00.
APE/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside comes from markets going into a cramp at any moment, as several key economic data points come out this week. If the current downbeat sentiment gets reaffirmed in those economic data figures and recession woes flare up again, the current gains could easily be exchanged for bigger losses and new lows. APE price could then drop below $2.00 and hit rock bottom at the monthly S1 pivot level at around $1.07.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets recover from weekend bloodbath but not for long
Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins – not Ethereum and Ripple – to bounce massively. Synthetic (SNX) price has rallied 121% over the last day or so.
How will ADA price react to Cardano’s Vasil hard fork delay?
Cardano price has been hovering above a stable but intermediate support level since May 13. This range tightening suggests that a breakout move is around the corner. While the technicals remain range bound, there seems to be tensions around the Vasil hard fork and rumors that it could be delayed.
SEC files objection to Ripple’s motion landing a blow to XRP holders
In the latest twist-and-turn of the SEC vs. Ripple case, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit back at Ripple, objecting to the payment giants attempts to redact certain information it deems ‘sensitive and confidential’.
Polygon’s MATIC price at risk of further downside despite recent rebound
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to fall to a historically important low projected at $0.269. In the aftermath of the seismic shock which sent Bitcoin tanking massively over the weekend, MATIC price could be next to suffer from the spillover effect.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.