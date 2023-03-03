The Bitcoin price is down today as cryptocurrency markets react to fresh FTX fallout and BTC bulls fail to defend already weak support.
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC $22,390) fell 5% in a single hour overnight into March 3, dropping to its lowest levels in over two weeks, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows.
The largest cryptocurrency joined Ether (ETH $1,570) and other major altcoins in a sharp comedown fueled mainly by concerns over Silvergate bank.
Analysts continue to see how the move will play out after BTC/USD preserved $22,000 as support. Some are calling for calm, while others believe that Bitcoin is still due a deeper retracement.
Cointelegraph takes a look at three major factors currently dictating crypto market trends.
Silvergate echoes FTX aftermath
The main talking point — and cause of pain for Bitcoin bulls — comes in the form of Silvergate bank.
Formally a banking partner for many of the crypto industry's best-known names, these have begun reducing or abandoning their partnerships with Silvergate amid the possibility that it may be "less than well capitalized."
Those words came from the bank itself, which in a filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week delayed its annual 10-K report.
On the back of the move, U.S. exchange Coinbase announced that it had stopped using Silvergate, with Crypto.com then following suit.
Stablecoin giant Circle subsequently stated that it was "sensitive to the concerns around Silvergate" and was "in the process of unwinding certain services with them."
The episode marks the latest in the longrunning debacle which began with the bankruptcy of exchange FTX, to which many crypto firms had significant exposure.
With the shares of Silvergate parent company Silvergate Capital (SI) dropping almost 60% to all-time lows, Bitcoin nonetheless managed to avoid significant damage, commentators noted.
"Silvergate going down and exchanges losing their banking doesn’t impact Bitcoin," Samson Mow, CEO of crypto tech provider Blockstream, reacted on Twitter.
The collapse of fiat banking for exchanges will just mean buying/trading goes P2P. Just like in China. There’s still a robust P2P trading ecosystem with exchanges gone.
A further post argued that "What’s happening to Silvergate now can happen to any bank."
"Be your own bank," Mow added.
BTC price already lacked support
For some traders, the leg down for Bitcoin was already a matter of time.
As Cointelegraph reported, BTC price action has spent weeks trying and failing to overcome resistance above $25,000, resulting in its most stagnant month on record.
With whale liquidity on exchanges also arguably contributing to the lack of organic price moves, a comedown came as little surprise.
"There is our drop to ltf support as expected- now bulls have to make a stand here," popuular trader Credible Crypto wrote in an update.
If they fail to, then my downside target will be met sooner rather than later.
An accompanying chart showed that target as lying around the $20,000 mark — a key psychological level originally reclaimed as support in January.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Credible Crypto/ Twitter
Margin call "smokes" crypto longs
Trading resource Skew meanwhile eyed one transaction in particular which it said caused the majority of the sharp downmove to multi-week lows on BTC/USD.
Related: 3 BTC price hurdles Bitcoin bulls are failing to clear in 2023
"BTC well no sharp squeeze up but sharp margin cascade here," it revealed.
What led this move is a large binance spot sale directly into an area of stacked up longs. Margin call.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Skew/ Twitter
As a measure of how unprepared for a pullback the majority of traders were, long liquidations hit multi-month highs on March 3.
According to data from Coinglass, BTC long liquidations alone totaled $72.9 million at the time of writing. Cross-crypto liquidations stood at $205 million.
BTC liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
"Bybit longs got absolutely smoked, probably a short-term bottom here," macro commentator Tedtalksmacro responded.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices. The massive BTC long liquidation and bans imposed by UK financial institutions on crypto.
Dogecoin price has more than 10% to crash thanks to these whales dumping DOGE
Dogecoin price has dropped sharply over the last four hours in tandem with the market. The lack of buying pressure combined with the sell-side dynamics forewarns a massive crash for DOGE.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ volume taper leaves a trail of optimism
Chiliz price has spent several weeks consolidating near $0.13 after a massive influx of buying pressure witnessed in January. The technicals suggest bulls still have a shot at tagging higher targets.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.