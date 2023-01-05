- Algorand price fell by 25% during December.
- ALGO is now auctioning within 2020’s trading range.
- The bears may be able to induce a 50% downswing sometime in 2023. Invalidation requires a monthly settlement above $0.227.
Algorand price has shaken investors to the core as market makers have forged a monthly close within 2020’s trading range. ALGO price must produce stunning bullish action to void the bearish scenario.
Algorand price looks severely bearish
Algorand price confirmed last month’s bearish outlook as the blockchain token witnessed a 25% downswing. The bears pierced a 2020 liquidity level near $0.22 in the process and has remained submerged below the barrier. When zooming out, ALGO appears to be trading at the upper bounds of 2020’s range, which forecasts problematic bearish scenarios for the weeks to come.
Algorand price currently auctions at $0.189. Classical price action, which often uses Pareto’s 80/20 principle, would suggest that ALGO has an 80% chance to tag the other side of 2020’s trading range. The 2020 range low hovers at $0.099, which would be a disastrous 50% decline from Algorand’s current market value.
ALGO/USDT 2-week chart
Unfortunately, time will be a crucial factor in whether or not the Algorand price can alter the bearish narrative. A monthly candlestick close above the 2020 trading zone at $0.227 is needed to negate the potential 50% downswing move. A break above the invalidation zone would be a 25% increase from Algorand’s current trading price.
It is worth noting that the $0.099 barrier is also the all-time low. Attempting to buy a dip near the lows could still lead to severe losses as digital assets usually go into price discovery after breaching all-time lows and all-time highs. Thus, investors may want to remain sidelined until more evidence of a market reversal presents itself.
This video details how Bitcoin price moves could affect Algorand price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
