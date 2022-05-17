- Binance Coin price action is the only major market cap crypto that has not completed a major retracement.
- BNB is either lagging the broader market or the new dominant leader.
- For BNB to come into equilibrium with the broader market, a return to the $130 level is likely to occur.
Binance Coin price action is a bit of a mixed bag for the overall sentiment. For bulls, BNB is a clear outperformer and an example of strength. On the other hand, BNB is an opportunity to short for bears because it has yet to make an equally impactful retracement on its chart.
Binance Coin price will need a deep retracement or clear and undeniable rally to establish a clear direction
Binance Coin price action, out of all the top ten market cap cryptocurrencies (excluding stable coins), is one cryptocurrency that has the most potential for a major collapse or rally in the near future.
From a bearish perspective, Binance Coin price is still lagging behind its peers. Nearly every major cryptocurrency save Bitcoin and Ethereum has experienced an 80% to 90% drop from their all-time highs. BNB, despite last week's flash crash and new 2022 lows, barely eeked out a 70% fall from its all-time high.
If Binance Coin price were to fall into the 80% - 90% range from its all-time high, BNB would need to return to the $130 value area – which is a high volume node in the 2021 Volume Profile.
BNB/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
For bulls, the interpretation of BNB's performance may be a leading indicator that Binance Coin price action may lead the broader market. For example, on the weekly Ichimoku chart, BNB just confirmed an Idea Bearish Ichimoku Breakout – but given last week's candlestick and the position of the weekly oscillators, that move may be a fakeout.
If bulls want to eliminate any further near-term downside movement, then at a minimum, they'll need to close Binance Coin price inside the Ichimoku Cloud – at or above $361. Until then, the trend for BNB is decidedly and overwhelmingly bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
