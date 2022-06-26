Long-term investors should consider sitting on the sidelines or adopting a scalpers mentality. A macro invalidation of the bearish downtrend remains at $0.93. If the bulls can breach this level, they may be able to recover all losses made this year and send prices well above $3.00, resulting in a 550% increase from the current Cardano price.

Cardano price currently trades at $0.48, leaving room for a 35% increase in value without invalidating the macro thesis. Countertrend scalpers may be enticed to play both sides of the market due to the spread. A breach above $0.51 could be the catalyst to propel the Cardano price to the Jun 13th Weekly high at $0.66. Bears however, are likely eyeing the current ADA price, hoping it falls below $0.41 to induce the long-anticipated decline to $0.20 .

Cardano price coils in a tug-of-war-like fashion, which will surely induce a volatile market in the coming days. The ongoing struggle for grounds comes as a surprise as other cryptocurrencies are already beginning their ascent higher to recover losses since the June 13 sell-off. The sideways market indicates smart money’s interest for the Ethereum alternative smart contact token though upside potential may be capped at just under $0.68.

Cardano price may be too risky for long-term investors at the current time. A scalping-style trading plan could be a favorable approach for transacting with the ADA price in the coming days.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.