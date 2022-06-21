Cardano price surged above $0.50 as the cryptocurrency markets go through a bullish impulse. The Layer 1 token appears to have gained strength after rebounding off the 50-hour moving average on the four-hour chart. Further buying pressure could push ADA price to the 200-hour moving average at $0.54 or even June 8's high at $0.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How Solana price will react after Solend attempts to take over investor’s wallet
Solana price is looking top-heavy as it hovers below the $38.2 hurdle. Solend, a lending/borrowing platform voted to take control of a whale’s account to prevent a cascade of liquidation. Rejection at $38.22 and the fallout from this fiasco could trigger SOL to crash to $25.
This is where LUNA 2.0 price recovery will land
Terra showed restraint and stayed above $1.69 even as BTC crashed below $18,000. LUNA price has been trading below the larger range since its breakdown on June 8. However, the recent surge in bullish momentum could push Terra up to retest the said level.
Polkadot price is on pace for $4, but a pullback is expected for these reasons
Polkadot price could print one more decline into $4. Bitcoin, however, shows bullish evidence; thus, a pullback scenario is likely. Polkadot price shows signals of a temporary bottom.
Bitcoin may have bottomed, but Ethereum price suggests otherwise for these reasons
Ethereum price lures the everyday investor to implement a dollar-cost average investing strategy. The invalidation level for Ethereum price, however, is still wide and less favorable than Bitcoins'.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.