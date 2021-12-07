Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery

- SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows.
- The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent.
- Only a break above $0.00000208 could see SAFEMOON fulfill its optimistic outlook.
SafeMoon price has dropped to a new low following the Bitmart hack that witnessed over $200 million stolen from the crypto exchange. However, SAFEMOON appears to be gearing up for a massive move toward the upside as it nears a critical resistance level.
SafeMoon price eyes 55% ascent
SafeMoon price has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, as the token creates higher lows and lower highs. Following the local bottom reached on December 5 at $0.00000103, SAFEMOON is preparing for a major recovery, targeting a 55% upswing toward $0.00000321.
In order for the bullish outlook to be validated, SafeMoon price would need to slice above the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.00000208, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Investors should note that additional resistance may emerge for SafeMoon price at the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00000241 corresponding to the 50% retracement level.
SafeMoon price would also face an obstacle at the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.00000274, which intersects with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Should buying pressure continue to increase, SAFEMOON may eventually reach its optimistic target at $0.00000321, coinciding with the 200 four-hour SMA.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if a spike in sell orders occurs, SafeMoon price may discover immediate support at the 21 four-hour SMA at $0.00000185. An additional line of defense will emerge at the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle at $0.00000176.
If SafeMoon price slides below the aforementioned support level, this could trigger a sell-off that could see SAFEMOON at risk of sliding lower. However, the token would find additional foothold at the October 8 low at $0.00000159, then at the September 9 low at $0.00000103.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
