- SafeMoon price collapsed nearly 30% on the Tuesday trading session.
- Bears are unable to break the supportive structure in SafeMoon’s oscillators.
- Sell-off is likely a stop-loss run and a fakeout.
SafeMoon price action is nearly singular in its current behavior and structure. Very few, if any, significant altcoins have displayed the kind of price behavior SafeMoon has.
SafeMoon price sell-off is likely a fakeout, massive buying opportunity ahead
SafeMoon price faced a strong sell-off during the early part of the Tuesday trading session, collapsing nearly 30% from the daily open of $0.0000030 to $0.0000023. However, that sell-off was met with immediate and significant support – rallying 21% from the 0.0000023 low to $0.0000028.
SafeMoon has moved nearly 70% below the all-time high of $0.0000070 that was achieved on October 29th. Additionally, the move today represents the second-largest percentage drop of the entire downswing. From a time cycle and price action perspective, SafeMoon price is primed for one heck of a massive rally.
The 2021 Volume Point Of Control and the daily Tenkan-Sen both sit at $0.0000027. If SafeMoon price can close its daily candlestick at or slightly above that level, then moving to the Kijun-Sen at $0.0000036 is all but inevitable. That would represent a 35% spike.
SafeMoon/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
SafeMoon’s oscillators, shockingly, have not transitioned into bear market territory despite the nearly 70% drop in November and the current 30% drop today. Instead, the Relative Strength Index remains in a bull market territory with the final oversold level of 40 holding support. Likewise, the Composite Index remains above both of its moving averages.
While downside risks remain extremely low at these present value areas, they do exist. Any daily close below $0.0000023 would likely trigger a capitulation move that would push SafeMoon towards the all-time low of $0.0000010.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price presents buy signal, anticipates 30% breakout
Shiba Inu price is undergoing a minor retracement after it saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure, leading to a rally. This correction will provide sidelined buyers with an opportunity to jump on before the next leg higher.
Axie Infinity user converts Magic Internet Money to earn over $82,000 a year
A player of play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, has confirmed that the game offers higher rewards than a Goldman Sachs’ research associate’s salary. Analysts have a bullish outlook on the gaming token’s price.
Altcoins recover as BTC chops
Bitcoin price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK
Chainlink price seems ready for a reversal of its two-week downswing as it attempts to create a higher high. This outlook is also supported by on-chain metrics, which suggest the possibility of accumulation at the current levels for LINK.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?