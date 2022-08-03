What will happen if the Ethereum Merge fails: ETC, ETH1 or ETH2?

- Analysts are evaluating the probability of the Merge’s success and post-Merge scenarios with a possibility of a fork.
- VP of research at IntoTheBlock criticized Ethereum Classic, arguing ETC is a meme trader coin.
- Analysts predict Ethereum price decline to $1,508, identifying a shorting opportunity in the altcoin.
Analysts at Galois Capital argue that both ETH1 and ETH2 have a right to exist, predicting a fork on Ethereum. Larry Cermak criticized Galois Capital’s take on Ethereum post-Merge scenario and considered Ethereum Classic (ETC) a meme coin. Cermak believes there is no reason for proof-of-work Ethereum to exist unless the Merge fails.
Also read: Three reasons why proof-of-work ETH1 will survive Ethereum Merge
Analysts consider post-Merge scenarios in Ethereum
Ahead of Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), crypto Twitter is abuzz with the possibility of a fork and a parallel PoW alongside PoS. Analysts at Galois Capital predicted three forks therefore, three chains would exist in parallel:
- ETH1 proof-of-work with difficulty bomb
- ETH1 proof-of-work without difficulty bomb
- ETH2 proof-of-stake
Analysts have explored the possibility of an unsuccessful Merge and deliberated on what follows. Since ETH1 proof-of-work has an extensive network of miners, Galois Capital analysts are convinced that there will be a fork to preserve the existing ecosystem.
In a recent conference, Vitalik Buterin recommended that followers of the proof-of-work model migrate to Ethereum Classic, the original Ethereum chain. This stands in contrast to Larry Cermak’s view of ETC. Cermak is the VP of research at IntoTheBlock. Cermak argues that Ethereum Classic is a meme trader coin.
Cermak was quoted as saying:
Basically, no one is developing on it, no users, terrible security. It’s just a meme trader coin now, like XRP or some other garbage, isn’t it? I really don’t understand why Ethereum should legitimize the PoW fork unless Merge fails.
If two or three parallel Ethereum chains exist, it changes the post-Merge narrative for the altcoin. Therefore, a successful transition to Proof-of-Stake is key to the value of Ethereum for holders.
Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Ethereum
Analysts evaluated the Ethereum price trend and predicted a bearish outlook on the altcoin. The second-largest cryptocurrency is likely to continue its downward trend and suffer a decline. Trader_XO identified an opportunity to short Ethereum profitably in two scenarios. The analyst set a target of $1,508 for the Ethereum price.
ETH-USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What will happen if the Ethereum Merge fails: ETC, ETH1 or ETH2?
Analysts at Galois Capital argue that both ETH1 and ETH2 have a right to exist, predicting a fork on Ethereum. Larry Cermak criticized Galois Capital’s take on Ethereum post-Merge scenario and considered Ethereum Classic (ETC) a meme coin.
Solana faces another $6 million ‘exploit’ as SOL price takes a hit
Solana price seems to have declined sharply on the reports that a hacker is draining wallets of SOL and SPL tokens. While unconfirmed, this hack seems to have an estimated loss of tokens worth $5 million. SOL price looks likely to sweep the $42.43 level before taking a U-turn.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Now or never Mr. Fractal
Ethereum Classic price shows the first impulse move up. Fractal Wave Theory has been implemented to outline a conservative wave five outlook. Targets could extend but should target 42 and possibly $47.50. Invalidation of the uptrend bias is a breach of $28.
MATIC Price Prediction: The knife you'll want to catch
MATIC rice has been one of the best performers in the crypto space. The technicals suggest one more wave up towards $1.20 is a high probability, but a decline towards $0.69 remains in the cards. Invalidation of the uptrend should remain at 0.54.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.