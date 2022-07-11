- Solana price edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy.
- SOL price auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week.
- Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
Solana price shows strong macro technicals. Defining the true market bottom will be more challenging as SOL price could continue falling to $17.
Solana price is macro bullish but could fall in the short term
Solana price currently hovers at $35.45 as the bears are in control of the price action to start the second trading week of July. The 3-day chart shows the bears are inching away from breaching the counter-trend rally’s ascending trendline. This is a serious endeavor as a break of the ascending trend line could catalyze a 50% decline targeting $17. CoinMarketCap’s Top 10 Crypto Ranking confounds the potential for more decline as the Solana Market Cap is now ranked 9th, having witnessed one of the largest losses in net-value this week.
Solana price from a macro perspective still has strong technicals. The centralized smart contract alternative has breached the Elliott-wave parallel t-end channel and shows a tapered volume pattern amidst the current downtrend. The current $35 price zone is certainly a discount as it was last auctioned in July of 2021 before an explosive 1,000% rally occurred.
SOL/USDT 3-Day Chart
Nonetheless, defining a true market bottom is what every analyst in the crypto space is focused on these days. Buying the current Solana price is unwarranted unless the bulls can breach the $43.50 level. In doing so, they could invalidate the bearish trend and trigger a bull run towards $55, resulting in a 58% increase from the current Solana price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets await a greener start to the week
Bitcoin price is retracing to a stable support area which suggests a potential rally might be on its way. This development has also pushed Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down before the recovery bounce appears.
Shiba Inu burn rate explodes as 205.6 million SHIB tokens are destroyed
Shiba Inu burn continues to erase millions of tokens, permanently removing them from circulation. This is one of the main factors why Shiba Inu price is likely to witness a bullish trend reversal and wipe out losses from the past two weeks.
Why Polygon's MATIC price fade could be a sign for more downside to come
Polygon (MATIC) is – no different from other cryptocurrencies – on the back foot on Monday as bears are pressing their mark on this first day of the new trading week.
Will Dogecoin price take a hit as Twitter looks to sue Elon Musk
Dogecoin price prepares for the next leg by retracing lower to find stable support levels between $0.055 to $0.060. A bounce in this area could trigger a 40%-to-90% upswing for patient DOGE investors.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.