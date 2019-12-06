At the end of the working week, the crypto market shows a moderate growth impulse. Almost all cryptocurrencies in the TOP-100 are in the green zone. Bitcoin has not been able to break above $7,600 in the last 24 hours, and now the benchmark сryptocurrency is in the middle of the latest week range.
As for the levels of the beginning of the year, Bitcoin shows impressive growth; however, it is almost twice as low as the peaks of June.
In case of a further decline of the coin in the range of $5K-$6K, where the 200-week moving average is now located, Bitcoin will have to pass a new stress test. Failed to hold above, this critical threshold, opens doors for a drop to $3K. However, such a scenario is extremely bearish, and such a massive decline may attract the enormous interest of institutional investors, who are able not only to short the market but also to play in the long run.
And in this case, the recently launched Bakkt platform may play an important role, while on December 9 it is planned to launch settlement futures for Bitcoin.
Concerns that the Bakkt platform is not a Bitcoin's and other crypto's friend but a direct instrument of the U.S. government's influence on the market. Kelly Loffler, the CEO of Bakkt's platform, appointment as Georgia's senator, confirmed this worries. It is likely that in the long run, the emergence of institutional investors will be considered as one of the main blows to the sector.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out
Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers
ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish
BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.