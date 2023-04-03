Week Ahead: Why this week's Nonfarm Payrolls is critical for cryptos

There are two significant events that need to be addressed when encompassing things that are likely to transpire this week:
- End of 2023’s first quarter and expectation for the next quarter.
- Alt season possibility while BTC cools down.
- This week’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and why it is important to this bull rally.
Welcoming the second quarter of 2023
2023’s first quarter was extremely bullish for crypto participants but not so much for traders in the traditional finance markets. The below chart shows the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), S&P500, NASDAQ100 and Gold. Clearly, BTC and ETH are the winners in terms of returns amid the ongoing global banking crisis.
Considering the historical performance of Bitcoin, the article attached below takes a look into the significant levels for BTC from a weekly, daily and four-hour timeframes. While the overall outlook for the pioneer crypto continues to be bullish, a minor retracement is likely, which would be a blessing for investors looking to accumulate BTC.
Read more: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Additionally, Bitcoin Dominance, which is the percent share of BTC’s market capitalization with respect to the total crypto market capitalization, is at a critical hurdle. A decline in Bitcoin dominance could lead to profits rotating to altcoins, which could lead to an alt season.
The concept of capital rotation in cryptocurrencies, alt season and which category of altcoins are likely to pump is explained in detail in the article attached below.
Read More: Here are top three altcoin categories that are likely to pump the hardest in the 2023 alt season
Nonfarm Payrolls and why it is important for Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally
The Unemployment Rate and NFP events are scheduled to take place on March 7 at 12:30 GMT, which will set the tone for the US Federal Reserve’s next step – raise interest rates or pause.
In early March, the positive correlation between BTC and the stock market plunged due to growing concerns about the state of banks. As a result of this turmoil, crypto markets saw a massive inflow of capital, which catalyzed a continuation of the bull run that began in January 2023.
In parallel, the correlation between BTC and Gold saw an uptick and went up from -0.5 to 0.92 between March 12 and April 3, strenghtening the case for both assets to recover their safe-haven status. As the bullish momentum exhausts, Bitcoin’s rally has come to a standstill, which has caused the aforementioned correlation to plateau.
BTC vs. Gold correlation
Recently, the correlation between Bitcoin price and S&P500 has bounced back, rising from -0.25 on March 6 to 0.49 as of April 3.
BTC vs. S&P500, NQ100 correlation
So, it will be interesting to see how Bitcoin price reacts to upcoming macroeconomic events like the unemployment rate and NFP numbers.
The consensus for NFP is 240k, which is much lower than the previous report of 311k. Depending on how much the deviation is and in what direction, Bitcoin price could either tank or have an opportunity to continue its ascent from here.
A positive surprise of a larger magnitude could be interpreted as bullish for the US Dollar by the market, which could set off a quick sell-off. On the contrary, a negative surprise with a large enough magnitude could catalyze a move to the upside.
Top3 reads: BTC, ETH, XRP
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Ethereum price shows sign of rally, will Ethereum climb to $2,000?
XRP price coils up for 25% breakout as Ripple bulls issue ‘hurry-up signal’ to Judge Torres
Important reads
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Dogecoin whales are buying the dip: Will DOGE lead a meme coin price rally?
Why Vitalik Buterin is bullish on ZK coins
Controversy surrounds Arbitrum Foundation's AIP-1 proposal amid concerns over its financial impact
Will MATIC price conquer the bullish target of $2 again?
Why exchange tokens Uniswap, Synthetic and Thor are rallying despite regulatory hurdles
XRP holders jittery over SEC v. Ripple lawsuit outcome: Will XRP price recover?
Elon Musk supports DOGE holders after $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
LUNA Classic price dips to August 2022 lows as Terra founder Do Kwon may face five years in prison
CFTC-linked self-regulatory organization issues new rules for members handling digital assets
Chainlink Price Prediction: A 25% rally is likely only when LINK holders continue doing this
Jim Cramer would not do business with Binance, bull news for BNB?
Crypto exchange Bittrex ceases US operations citing regulatory challenges; Analyst expects more to come
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB needs to hold above this level to sustain upward momentum
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Bitcoin price has been struggling to overcome a crucial hurdle for the past two weeks, leading to a tight consolidation. With the end of 2023’s first quarter, BTC has returned a whopping 72% return to investors.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance rising, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level. Experts believe the January 2022 support at $32,000 could get re-tested in April.
Arbitrum whales sell heavily following the 750 million ARB confusion, is the L2 token in trouble?
Arbitrum recently launched its native token ARB and airdropped it to its users. However, the launch is not exhibiting any positive reaction from the community, and to make it worse, the first Arbitrum governance proposal, AIP-1, further muddled holders.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.