Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon may rally 25% as it approaches key levels
SafeMoon price has approached one of the three key levels that could trigger its reversal to the upside. SAFEMOON has stayed relatively uncorrelated to the recent market crash as it underwent a consolidation from May 8 to date.
VeChain at inflection point, reversal may lead to 45% gain
VeChain price has dropped 20% in under 24 hours and tagged a swing low at $0.157. A reversal here, or the demand zone below, could result in a 45% upswing to $0.218. A breakdown of $0.126 will invalidate the upswing narrative and result in a 9% downswing to $0.115.
Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%
Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.
Dogecoin remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price is hovering around a confluence of support levels that promise an upswing to record levels. A breakdown of the immediate resistance level will confirm the start of this bullish trajectory.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.