Walmart to develop an international money transfer marketplace with Ripple partners

- Walmart will reportedly extend the existing deal with MoneyGram.
- According to Walmart, this will increase the number of payout options and payout locations.
- XRP/USD reaction indifferent to the news.
Walmart recently announced its plans to develop an international money transfer marketplace with its Walmart2World customers. Walmart will reportedly extend the deal it had with MoneyGram. It will also add Ria to transfer international funds at any of the big-box retailer's 4,700 U.S. stores. Walmart will extend its existing agreement with MoneyGram until 2021.
According to Walmart, this will increase the number of payout options, payout locations and provide more competitive foreign exchange rates. Wilbert Noronha, vice president, financial services at Walmart, said:
When we launched Walmart2Walmart and Walmart2World our goal was to create a platform with money transfer principals that enabled customers to have more choice when transferring money to friends and family around the country and the world. The addition of Ria at Walmart2World, which creates a competitive platform for exchange rates that we believe will help deliver more value, is simply the next step in our journey.
Alex Holmes, CEO at MoneyGram, also said in the release:
Walmart's vision of creating a marketplace for financial services will benefit consumers through pricing and payout options, and we believe that our leading brand and competitive foreign exchange rates will help drive the future success of the marketplace.
In the announcement, MoneyGram officials said that the white label Walmart2World product amounted to about 9% of its total revenue in the third quarter. However, they were not certain about how much this new move would be of significance for the business.
Juan Bianchi, CEO of Ria, said that the company was thrilled that Walmart chose to expand its money transfer service with them. He stated that it would grant them more choice and the most economical and transparent fund transfer option.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD has so far gone down from $0.3018 to $0.301, completely negating the gains it made this Wednesday. The price has found support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The price is still comfortably trending above the SMA 50 curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Why $9,600 must be brought down for BTC/USD rise to $10,000?
The mundane trading activity is still at its best even as the week’s trading nears its end. Bitcoin is still trading within a wide range between $9,000 and $9,600. Moreover, the trend in the last two days has seen the crypto form ...
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls run out of steam at the $65-level
LTC/USD has dropped from $64.20 to $62.95 in the early hours of Thursday. It looks like the bulls have run out of steam at the $65-level. Before this, LTC/USD had managed to do three straight bullish days.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD drops below $190
The price of ETH/USD has gone down from $191.45 to $189.60. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve is looking to cross over the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The 4-hour chart shows five consecutive red sessions in the Elliot Oscillator.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD aggressively fights to stay above $0.30
Ripple embarks on gains trimming exercise losing over 2% during the Asian session on Thursday. Sustaining the price above $0.30 will be instrumental in the recovery towards the $0.32 critical level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.