Vitalik Buterin proposes breakthrough solution to tackle high gas fees on Ethereum Network

Vitalik Buterin has proposed a solution to tackle high gas fees through multidimensional pricing in EIP-1559. Since the burn implementation, over 1.36 million ETH tokens have been pulled out of circulation, fueling a bullish narrative for the altcoin’s price.

Ethereum fees could drop through Vitalik Buterin’s proposal

The Ethereum network continues to suffer from a spike in transaction fees. Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, has put forward a proposal to tackle the issue. Buterin proposes a multidimensional EIP-1559 implementation.

The solution makes “gas” synonymous with “Ethereum” and ensures a reduction in transaction costs. Buterin has proposed two centralized and decentralized alternatives for tackling multidimensional EIP-1559.

The founder of the Ethereum Network told Bankless in an interview that the altcoin is halfway towards its “Grand Vision.”

Since the implementation of EIP-1559, over 1.36 million ETH tokens have been out of circulation, driving a shortage in Ethereum supply. This has fueled a bullish narrative for Ethereum price.

Data from IntoTheBlock suggests that yesterday, January 5, 2022, was the lowest issuance of the altcoin in over a month, 1,350.

Mark Cullen, a crypto analyst and trader, has evaluated the Ethereum price trend and predicted that the altcoin could get back above $4400.

$ETH UPDATE



Ethereum followed Bitcoin and made a new low

Tapping the lower channel / descending wedge and bouncing off

Ideally price would get back above the median of the larger ascending channel

But I wouldn't rule out a deviation to 3.3k first

FXStreet analysts have predicted that Ethereum is in an ideal bearish Ichimoku breakout.