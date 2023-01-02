Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared some bullishness for the year ahead, including reaching a new milestone for rollup scaling as per the Ethereum roadmap.
The Ethereum developer also confirmed the rollout of the Ethereum Improvement Protocol (EIP) 4884 sometime in 2023, which had been removed as part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade package set for March.
Responding to a Dec. 31 post from former chief technology officer of Coinbase, Balaji Srinivasan, asking users what they were bullish for in 2023, Buterin said he was looking forward to reaching the “basic rollup scaling” milestone as outlined in the Ethereum roadmap.
He explained that this meant the rollout of The Surge-related Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-4884.
EIP-4884 was initially expected to be packaged in with Shanghai, introducing “proto-danksharding” to significantly enhance layer-2 rollup scalability (The Surge) ahead of the full implementation of the major Sharding upgrade late next year.
He also said that this would mean that rollups would be “partially taking off training wheels, at least to stage 1” referring to a Nov. 22 post on the “Ethereum Magicians forum” which describes three stages of “trust model” based on how mature a project's tech was.
Stage 0, which Buterin likens to having “full training wheels” has the requirements for all transactions being on-chain and providing users the ability to withdraw their assets without the operator.
Stage 1 or “limited training wheels” must have a transaction verification method such as a fraud proof or validity proof scheme to accept or reject which transactions are allowed by the smart contract, along with an overriding security council to oversee the process.
While stage 2, has “no training wheels” and must have two distinct fraud provers, two distinct validity provers, or one of each. Upgrades are allowed at this stage but must have a delay of more than 30 days.
In a separate Twitter post one day earlier on Dec. 30, Buterin also made some comments on what he believes a “Good Crypto Future” might look like.
Buterin outlined several areas of crypto that would need to be fixed, including scaling, privacy, user experience and making user accounts more secure for average users than centralized services.
He also sees payments and decentralized finance (DeFi) being part of this future, and new organizational paradigms powered by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum to battle rising liquidity pressures in 2023, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin and Ethereum could witness a spike in liquidity pressure in Q1 2023 as the US federal reserve maintains its hawkish policy. The mid-forward sentiment in the options market remains bearish. A rebound in crypto prices is a long way off based on the macroeconomic outlook.
Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens; here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin, is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high.
Cardano development activity could help the Ethereum killer navigate crypto winter
Cardano, a smart contract network considered an Ethereum alternative, witnessed the highest development activity when compared to other altcoins in the crypto ecosystem. Spike in development activity could fuel a bullish sentiment among ADA holders as the altcoin struggles to wipe out losses from crypto winter.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Why LTC will be the first altcoin to rally in 2023
Litecoin (LTC) price is undergoing a pullback after its exponential run-up on November 22. This rally provided a clear reversal signal, which was followed by a deep retracement. Investors need to pay close attention to LTC as it attempts to get out of the rut and trigger another run-up.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.