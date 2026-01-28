Views on the crypto market [Video]
TradeGateHub Live Trading features Dan (@DanMacr0) sharing his journey and his views on the crypto market, with the Coach asking him about his cycle analysis and market capitalization work. Dale also covers key altcoins that Dan considers important, and Dan discusses the Bitcoin price levels he finds most compelling.
Author
Dale J Pinkert
Independent Analyst
Former Member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (IOM Division), Dale's market forecasts have been aired on Financial Television and Radio station including CNBC.