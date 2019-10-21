VeChain (VET) launches a new block explorer and ledger wallet interface

- VeChain (VET) announces the launch of a new VeChain Block Explorer in addition to ledger wallet.
- The new Explorer is expected to go live by the end of November according to the blog post.
VeChain (VET) recently announced the launching of its new official VeChain Block Explorer and VeChain Sync Ledger Wallet Interface. The development comes following the sudden discontinuation of the existing VeForge services by Totient Labs, a member of the VeChain development community.
In terms of the new VeChain blockchain explorer it is scheduled to go live by the end of November, according to the blog post.
Totient Labs, a blockchain startup and member of the VeChain community developed the VeForge Explorer and VeForge Vault for Ledger Wallet made the decision to discontinue its services to VeChain, leaving the latter with no choice but to launch its new official block explorer and user interface for Ledger wallet.
