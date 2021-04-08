Vechain Price Prediction: VET ready for 40% upswing amid strong bullish momentum

Vechain price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.

A breakout above the upper boundary of the channel will lead VET to new all-time highs.

VET has been trading inside a robust daily uptrend for the past two months.

Vechain established an all-time high at $0.121 on April 7, continuing to trade inside the daily uptrend that started in mid-February. VET bulls defended a significant support level in the past 48 hours and are now aiming for a new leg up to new all-time highs.

Vechain price primed for significant upswing if key barrier is cracked

On the 12-hour chart, Vechain has established an ascending parallel channel that can be drawn by connecting the higher highs with a trendline and the higher lows with another one.

VET/USD 12-hour chart

VET has managed to stay above the parallel channel's middle trendline and aims for a breakout of the key resistance at $0.123. After a move above the upper boundary, a new channel can be drawn, projecting the next price target at $0.14, followed by $0.16 in the long-term. There is practically no real resistance ahead as Vechain is in price discovery mode.

VET/USD 12-hour chart

To invalidate the bullish outlook, bears need to push Vechain below the middle trendline at $0.108. This breakdown will lead VET down to the parallel channel's lower boundary at $0.09, coinciding with the 50-SMA support level.

Losing this key support point would be notable, with the potential to drive Vechain price down to the 100-SMA support level, located at $0.07 at the time of writing.