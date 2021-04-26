- VeChain price is testing the lower range at $0.170, anticipating a bounce to $0.251.
- A supply zone that extends from $0.190 to $0.198 could deter this upswing.
- Therefore, a decisive close above this area will confirm a 25% ascent.
VeChain price is range-bound, eyeing a quick upswing but could face hindrance near the immediate resistance area.
VeChain price at crossroads
VeChain price found support at $0.170 before creating a local top around $0.251 on April 17. Although VET has deviated a few ticks away from these swing points, it has respected the boundaries.
Like many altcoins, VET has also created a range where it moves sideways, showing no directional bias. Such clockwork-like movement can be attributed to the Bitcoin price crashes witnessed over the last two weeks.
After sliding nearly 36% from the local top and bouncing twice from the lower trend line, VeChain price eyes a reversal to $0.251. While this 26% ride to the upside seems possible, a supply zone that extends from $0.190 to $0.198 might deter the bulls from advancing.
However, a decisive close above $0.198 might propel VeChain price to $0.251, with a pitstop around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.211.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
If the bulls fail to breach the said area of interest, a retracement to $0.170 seems likely. However, a 4-hour candlestick close below $0.162 will signal invalidation of the bullish thesis.
In such a scenario, investors can expect VeChain price to slide 11% to $0.143.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
